Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $679,000 Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lowered its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,432 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,675 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 13,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.67, for a total transaction of $2,728,043.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,718 shares in the company, valued at $4,095,327.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $272,360.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,329 shares in the company, valued at $4,692,380. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 13,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.67, for a total value of $2,728,043.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,718 shares in the company, valued at $4,095,327.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,768 shares of company stock worth $7,990,190 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $178.84 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.00 and a 52-week high of $225.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.79.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 24.20%. The business had revenue of $590.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VEEV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.65.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

