Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Increases Holdings in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Inari Medical were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 728.3% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the 1st quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

NARI has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Inari Medical from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Inari Medical from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Inari Medical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NARI opened at $61.20 on Friday. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.81 and a 52 week high of $75.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.87.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Inari Medical had a negative return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The business had revenue of $126.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Inari Medical news, Director William Hoffman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.74, for a total value of $1,668,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,023,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,278,690.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Inari Medical news, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.74, for a total value of $362,310.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 170,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,488,620.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Hoffman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.74, for a total value of $1,668,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,023,055 shares in the company, valued at $68,278,690.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,399 shares of company stock valued at $9,561,843 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy systems for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases.

