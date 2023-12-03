Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Invests $632,000 in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 17,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $632,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMH. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter worth about $619,235,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,539,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $763,564,000 after buying an additional 5,152,089 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 5,494.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,876,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,808,000 after buying an additional 4,788,904 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 725.9% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,816,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,810,000 after buying an additional 4,233,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,405,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,737,505,000 after buying an additional 3,533,157 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:AMH opened at $36.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.53 and a 200 day moving average of $35.17. The company has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a PE ratio of 35.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12-month low of $28.78 and a 12-month high of $37.97.

American Homes 4 Rent Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at American Homes 4 Rent

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.62%.

In related news, COO Bryan Smith sold 8,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total transaction of $294,932.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 94,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,437,109.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director James H. Kropp sold 6,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $249,892.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,996.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Bryan Smith sold 8,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total value of $294,932.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 94,478 shares in the company, valued at $3,437,109.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,959 shares of company stock worth $1,459,825. 6.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMH shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $34.50 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.81.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.

