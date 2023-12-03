Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Makes New Investment in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 44,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $876,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,537,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,483,278,000 after buying an additional 3,081,151 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,149,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,233,316,000 after buying an additional 2,463,808 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,220,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,092,250,000 after buying an additional 7,126,475 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,225,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $497,448,000 after buying an additional 2,909,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,594,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $287,107,000 after buying an additional 317,154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Stock Up 3.8 %

Kimco Realty stock opened at $20.05 on Friday. Kimco Realty Corp has a twelve month low of $16.34 and a twelve month high of $23.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.46.

Kimco Realty Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. This is a positive change from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.58%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KIM. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.88.

Read Our Latest Analysis on KIM

Kimco Realty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

