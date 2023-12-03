Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Purchases 2,424 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 37.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,820 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,424 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $976,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,415 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 3,654 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $11,382,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 7.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,328 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $429,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 9.7% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,249 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kris Sennesael sold 12,770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $1,148,916.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,050,695.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kris Sennesael sold 12,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $1,148,916.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,050,695.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 5,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.04, for a total value of $497,377.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,794,095.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,088 shares of company stock valued at $2,269,636. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SWKS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Summit Insights cut Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.88.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of SWKS opened at $98.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.06 and a 1 year high of $123.69.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 20.59%. On average, analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.37%.

About Skyworks Solutions

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

