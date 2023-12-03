Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Purchases New Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 17,450 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $944,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 7,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 34,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 10,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. 38.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 30,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $2,040,612.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 99,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,793,132. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 48.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dell Technologies Stock Down 5.2 %

Dell Technologies stock opened at $71.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.95 and its 200 day moving average is $60.38. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.96 and a 12-month high of $76.09.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The technology company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $22.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.01 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 146.30%. Dell Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 23rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DELL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $57.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.60.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

