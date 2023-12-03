Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 18,125 Shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lowered its position in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,125 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Avnet were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVT. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Avnet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Avnet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Avnet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Avnet by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Avnet by 100.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVT stock opened at $47.43 on Friday. Avnet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.64 and a 1 year high of $51.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.29.

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.11. Avnet had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avnet, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.44%.

In related news, Director James A. Lawrence sold 8,190 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total transaction of $387,387.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on AVT. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Avnet from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avnet in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Avnet from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.40.

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

