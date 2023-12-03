Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) PT Raised to $48.00

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on OTEX. StockNews.com cut shares of Open Text from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, October 29th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Open Text from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Open Text from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Open Text from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Open Text from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Open Text has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.14.

Open Text Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OTEX opened at $40.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 31.57 and a beta of 1.11. Open Text has a 52-week low of $27.51 and a 52-week high of $43.25.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Open Text had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 20.74%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Open Text will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Open Text Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Open Text’s payout ratio is currently 77.52%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OTEX. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Open Text by 381.6% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,207,235 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $277,997,000 after purchasing an additional 5,710,767 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Open Text during the second quarter worth $219,321,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Open Text by 889.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,614,154 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $177,919,000 after buying an additional 4,147,818 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Open Text by 113.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,074,513 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $272,799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753,772 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Open Text during the fourth quarter valued at $86,857,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Open Text

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

Further Reading

