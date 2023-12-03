Oppenheimer Raises CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target to $240.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer from $215.00 to $240.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CRWD has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, August 31st. HSBC started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim reissued a buy rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $212.71.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $235.03 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $188.99 and a 200-day moving average of $165.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. CrowdStrike has a 12-month low of $92.25 and a 12-month high of $238.48. The firm has a market cap of $56.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,916.51, a PEG ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 1.05.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $786.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.30 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,921 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total value of $9,275,276.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,100,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,259,502.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total value of $9,275,276.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,100,089 shares in the company, valued at $179,259,502.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 26,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.00, for a total transaction of $6,289,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 344,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,258,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 177,735 shares of company stock worth $32,970,344 in the last 90 days. 5.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CrowdStrike

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 173.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1,818.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

