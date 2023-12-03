Ossiam Acquires 371 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Ossiam increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 931 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 95.2% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 123 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter valued at $54,000. 93.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. HSBC started coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $376.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $470.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Stephens raised their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $490.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $471.79.

Martin Marietta Materials Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE MLM opened at $467.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $434.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $436.02. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $317.94 and a twelve month high of $472.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $28.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.93.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $6.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.04 by $0.90. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 16.10%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 18.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 17.18%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

