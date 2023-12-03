Ossiam Has $552,000 Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Ossiam grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,561 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Align Technology by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Align Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Align Technology Stock Performance

Shares of ALGN stock opened at $220.45 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $176.34 and a fifty-two week high of $413.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $302.11. The company has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.71, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.24). Align Technology had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $960.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.60 million. On average, research analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALGN. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Align Technology from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. OTR Global raised Align Technology from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Align Technology from $400.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Align Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.60.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Align Technology

Insider Buying and Selling at Align Technology

In related news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 5,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $192.50 per share, with a total value of $999,845.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,167,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Align Technology news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 5,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $188.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,972.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 203,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,252,360. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 5,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $192.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,845.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 208,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,167,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.