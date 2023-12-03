Ossiam Lowers Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Ossiam lessened its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 87.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 38,624 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 109.3% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 2,347.1% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. 54.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $97.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.37 and a 12 month high of $107.85. The company has a market capitalization of $35.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.06, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.41 and its 200 day moving average is $91.63.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.28. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 1.21%. The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 322.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Insider Transactions at Prudential Financial

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 8,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total value of $782,471.69. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,538.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

