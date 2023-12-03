Pacific Global Investment Management Co. Acquires 21,353 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Pacific Global Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 62.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 55,478 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,353 shares during the period. Oracle comprises 1.4% of Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $6,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 445.5% in the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in Oracle in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Oracle in the first quarter valued at $32,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in Oracle by 48.1% in the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its holdings in Oracle by 1,481.5% in the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 427 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Oracle from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $82.50 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.23.

Oracle Stock Up 0.8 %

ORCL stock traded up $0.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $117.16. The stock had a trading volume of 5,739,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,073,800. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $78.06 and a one year high of $127.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $109.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.00. The company has a market capitalization of $320.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.05.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 3,631.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 47.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $264,492.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,023.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

