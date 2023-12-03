Pacific Global Investment Management Co. Increases Stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)

Pacific Global Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Free Report) by 98.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,381 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,825 shares during the quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. owned 0.18% of Madison Square Garden Entertainment worth $2,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSGE. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 3,156 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $356,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MSGE. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.83.

In other Madison Square Garden Entertainment news, major shareholder Entertainment Co. Sphere sold 8,221,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total transaction of $256,501,065.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 18.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MSGE traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 364,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,286. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $27.55 and a fifty-two week high of $40.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.79, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $142.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.26 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in live entertainment business. The company produces, presents, and hosts live entertainment events, including concerts, sports events, and other live events, such as family shows, performing arts events, and special events. Its operations include a collection of venues, the entertainment and sports bookings business, and the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes production.

