Pacific Global Investment Management Co. Increases Stock Position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Pacific Global Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Sony Group during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sony Group during the first quarter valued at $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sony Group during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Sony Group during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sony Group during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Sony Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SONY shares. Benchmark started coverage on Sony Group in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Sony Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Sony Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.00.

Sony Group Stock Performance

NYSE SONY traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 648,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,147. Sony Group Co. has a 12 month low of $74.81 and a 12 month high of $100.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.52. The company has a market cap of $106.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.07). Sony Group had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 7.55%. The business had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.93 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sony Group Co. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sony Group

(Free Report)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.