Pacific Global Investment Management Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Pacific Global Investment Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $3,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 156.4% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $385.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $408.00 to $615.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $559.08.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Eli Lilly and Company stock traded down $7.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $584.04. 3,638,565 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,374,851. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $581.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $520.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $554.44 billion, a PE ratio of 105.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.33. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $309.20 and a one year high of $629.97.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 48.12% and a net margin of 15.55%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 81.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.41, for a total value of $119,996,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,983,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,131,748,872.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total value of $382,637.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,738.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.41, for a total value of $119,996,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,983,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,131,748,872.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 426,818 shares of company stock valued at $251,226,782 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

