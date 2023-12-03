Pacific Global Investment Management Co. Sells 123 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Pacific Global Investment Management Co. decreased its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on ABBV. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised shares of AbbVie from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. TheStreet raised shares of AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.94.

AbbVie Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of AbbVie stock traded up $1.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $143.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,903,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,155,703. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.46. The company has a market capitalization of $253.20 billion, a PE ratio of 39.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.48. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.96 and a 52 week high of $168.11.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.72 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 152.70%. AbbVie’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.66 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 162.19%.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

