Pacific Global Investment Management Co. Sells 2 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Pacific Global Investment Management Co. cut its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 263 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2 shares during the quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s holdings in NVR were worth $1,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in NVR by 4.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 534 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in NVR by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NVR by 2.1% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 533 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in NVR by 8.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 88 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in NVR in the first quarter worth about $357,000. 84.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVR alerts:

NVR Stock Performance

Shares of NVR stock traded up $164.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6,320.35. 18,676 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,717. NVR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4,515.20 and a 12-month high of $6,525.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.45 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The company has a market cap of $20.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5,928.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $6,045.55.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $125.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $115.60 by $9.66. NVR had a return on equity of 41.75% and a net margin of 17.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $118.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 463.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,298.13, for a total transaction of $787,266.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,550,742.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 3,000 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,288.17, for a total transaction of $18,864,510.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 106,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,953,846.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,298.13, for a total value of $787,266.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,550,742.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,038 shares of company stock valued at $61,248,065 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on NVR in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NVR

About NVR

(Free Report)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.