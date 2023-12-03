Pacific Global Investment Management Co. Trims Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Pacific Global Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 489 shares during the period. Deere & Company accounts for about 1.1% of Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $5,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth about $31,000. 25 LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 66.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Company stock traded up $4.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $368.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,764,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,795,376. The company has a market capitalization of $106.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $375.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $393.77. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $345.55 and a 1 year high of $450.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 45.91%. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 29.24 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DE. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $398.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $443.60.

In related news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total transaction of $2,302,820.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,022,219.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

