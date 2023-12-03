Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,908,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 140,035 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 9.91% of Packaging Co. of America worth $1,177,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PKG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 178.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,107,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $292,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,401 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth $118,827,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,607,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $645,404,000 after acquiring an additional 663,047 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,790,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $228,969,000 after acquiring an additional 610,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,482,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $622,321,000 after acquiring an additional 578,041 shares in the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Kent A. Pflederer sold 4,000 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total value of $603,720.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,217,685.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Packaging Co. of America news, Director Paul T. Stecko sold 9,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.99, for a total transaction of $1,499,400.63. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,622.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kent A. Pflederer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total transaction of $603,720.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,447 shares in the company, valued at $8,217,685.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PKG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $147.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.83.

Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $169.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $154.06 and its 200-day moving average is $144.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.17. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $122.20 and a 1 year high of $171.61. The company has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.84.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.54%.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

