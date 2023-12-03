Panagora Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,279 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $2,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 7,491 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Tlwm grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.4% in the second quarter. Tlwm now owns 3,416 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.0% in the second quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,709 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $256.00 price target (down previously from $280.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective (down previously from $276.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $234.00 to $256.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $258.45.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

PXD opened at $232.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $54.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $237.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.54. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $177.26 and a 1 year high of $257.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 23.48%. Sell-side analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $3.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. This represents a $12.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 23.88%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

