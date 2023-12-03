Panagora Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 976 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 8 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $2,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,032 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,796,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 777 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 234.8% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 77 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CMG. StockNews.com began coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,391.00 to $2,260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,200.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,200.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,167.81.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of CMG opened at $2,233.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,982.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,992.78. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,344.05 and a twelve month high of $2,239.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.30 billion, a PE ratio of 52.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.33.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $11.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.46 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 12.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 44.04 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,044 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,830.95, for a total value of $1,911,511.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,747,189.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,830.95, for a total transaction of $1,911,511.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,747,189.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,950.00, for a total transaction of $2,067,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,526,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,677 shares of company stock worth $9,405,538. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

