Panagora Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 389 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $1,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ELS. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of ELS stock opened at $71.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.49, a PEG ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.83. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.47 and a 1-year high of $74.40.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Dividend Announcement

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $388.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.88 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 20.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.447 per share. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is 113.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Compass Point assumed coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com raised Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $70.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Equity LifeStyle Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.17.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of October 16, 2023, we own or have an interest in 450 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 171,707 sites.

