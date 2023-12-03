Panagora Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Free Report) by 69.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 367,423 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 826,620 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kosmos Energy were worth $2,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KOS. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kosmos Energy by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 18,305,545 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $109,650,000 after buying an additional 248,380 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 2.5% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 129,690 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 1.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 185,032 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Kosmos Energy by 0.9% in the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,224,475 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,335,000 after purchasing an additional 11,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kosmos Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Kosmos Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $8.70 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Kosmos Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Kosmos Energy in a report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy from $9.40 to $9.80 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Kosmos Energy to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kosmos Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.53.

Kosmos Energy Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:KOS opened at $6.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.06, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.50. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 52 week low of $5.28 and a 52 week high of $8.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.25 and a 200 day moving average of $6.90.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. Kosmos Energy had a return on equity of 38.42% and a net margin of 4.41%. The business had revenue of $526.55 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kosmos Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company's primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.