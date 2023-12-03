Parsifal Capital Management LP Has $38.78 Million Stock Position in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS)

Parsifal Capital Management LP lowered its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,459,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,175 shares during the period. CCC Intelligent Solutions comprises 2.9% of Parsifal Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Parsifal Capital Management LP owned 0.55% of CCC Intelligent Solutions worth $38,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 252.1% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,106 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 277.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.81. 2,039,799 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,922,180. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.16. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.24 and a fifty-two week high of $13.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.05 and a beta of 0.62.

CCC Intelligent Solutions ( NYSE:CCCS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). CCC Intelligent Solutions had a positive return on equity of 6.29% and a negative net margin of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $221.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.12 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.

