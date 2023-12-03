Partners Capital Investment Group LLP Invests $217,000 in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP bought a new position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 12.2% in the second quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 6,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter worth $424,000. Glenview Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 12.2% in the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 5.2% in the second quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the second quarter valued at $793,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Stock Performance

DG stock traded up $3.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $134.69. 2,860,159 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,276,707. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $101.09 and a twelve month high of $251.00. The company has a market capitalization of $29.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.34). Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.34% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Gordon Haskett raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $146.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $106.25 per share, with a total value of $212,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,966 shares in the company, valued at $3,290,137.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

