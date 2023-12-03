Partners Capital Investment Group LLP Purchases Shares of 1,390 Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP purchased a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,390 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $612,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $885,000. Montecito Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. raised its holdings in Netflix by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 152,848 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $67,328,000 after acquiring an additional 37,600 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Netflix by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 918,874 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $404,755,000 after acquiring an additional 160,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 47,937 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $21,116,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.07, for a total transaction of $221,535.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,346.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.07, for a total transaction of $221,535.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,346.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.20, for a total value of $6,736,003.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 116,594 shares of company stock valued at $49,471,141. 2.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research cut Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Netflix from $400.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Netflix from $515.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $460.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $447.85.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NFLX

Netflix Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $8.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $465.74. The company had a trading volume of 4,341,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,123,596. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $273.41 and a 12 month high of $485.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $203.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.48, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $417.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $418.88.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.10 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.