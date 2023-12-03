Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Shares Purchased by Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Free Report) by 24.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 998,192 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after purchasing an additional 197,610 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned approximately 2.87% of Perficient worth $83,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PRFT. Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Perficient by 1.4% during the second quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 217,458 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $18,121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 148,069 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $12,339,000 after purchasing an additional 6,866 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 398,571 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $33,213,000 after purchasing an additional 9,884 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 693,626 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $57,800,000 after purchasing an additional 26,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,018 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PRFT traded up $2.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.88. 175,141 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,619. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.45 and a 200 day moving average of $67.89. Perficient, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.23 and a 12-month high of $96.93. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Perficient ( NASDAQ:PRFT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. The business had revenue of $223.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.99 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Perficient in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Perficient from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Perficient from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Perficient has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.57.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. It offers strategy and transformation solution in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

