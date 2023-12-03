Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by Creegan & Nassoura Financial Group LLC

Creegan & Nassoura Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,510 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises about 1.6% of Creegan & Nassoura Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Creegan & Nassoura Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer by 559.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,919,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. 25 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, October 20th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.50.

Pfizer Stock Down 5.1 %

NYSE PFE traded down $1.56 on Friday, reaching $28.91. The company had a trading volume of 103,624,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,702,218. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.30 and a 1 year high of $54.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.24 and a 200-day moving average of $34.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 15.30%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.62%.

About Pfizer

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.