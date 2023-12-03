Pinebridge Investments L.P. Boosts Position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 90,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $2,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DXC. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 7.1% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,540,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,900,000 after buying an additional 1,223,426 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 1.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,840,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,266,000 after buying an additional 162,032 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 3.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,927,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,625,000 after buying an additional 232,024 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 16.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,133,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,598,000 after buying an additional 981,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 1.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,087,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,828,000 after buying an additional 79,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Trading Up 2.2 %

DXC opened at $23.64 on Friday. DXC Technology has a 12-month low of $18.61 and a 12-month high of $30.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of -9.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 18.48% and a negative net margin of 4.00%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DXC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of DXC Technology in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

DXC Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

Featured Stories

