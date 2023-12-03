Pinebridge Investments L.P. Buys Shares of 6,668 SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,794,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SEDG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,243,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $519,190,000 after purchasing an additional 49,486 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,005,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $269,702,000 after purchasing an additional 30,149 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 935,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $251,619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 809,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $217,799,000 after purchasing an additional 205,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 776,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $208,896,000 after purchasing an additional 75,384 shares during the last quarter. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SEDG opened at $82.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.14 and a 200 day moving average of $181.57. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.25 and a 12 month high of $345.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($1.26). The business had revenue of $725.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $766.65 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

SEDG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered SolarEdge Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $111.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Susquehanna dropped their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $186.00 to $128.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Johnson Rice lowered SolarEdge Technologies from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $300.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Wolfe Research lowered SolarEdge Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.48.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

