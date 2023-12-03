Pinebridge Investments L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. trimmed its holdings in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) by 60.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,628 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 17,556 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in HEICO were worth $2,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in HEICO by 3,192.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,138,939 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $174,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,351 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in HEICO during the first quarter worth about $85,710,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in HEICO by 336.7% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 348,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,584,000 after purchasing an additional 268,584 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in HEICO during the first quarter worth about $35,606,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in HEICO by 2,002.7% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 155,033 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,322,000 after purchasing an additional 147,660 shares during the last quarter. 27.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HEICO stock opened at $175.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. HEICO Co. has a twelve month low of $147.69 and a twelve month high of $182.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.62.

In other HEICO news, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson sold 23,477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.20, for a total value of $3,901,877.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,694,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,617,756.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.23, for a total transaction of $328,460.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 105,111 shares in the company, valued at $17,262,379.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson sold 23,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.20, for a total transaction of $3,901,877.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,694,451 shares in the company, valued at $281,617,756.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on HEICO from $204.00 to $206.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on HEICO in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price target for the company. Benchmark increased their price target on HEICO from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on HEICO in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on HEICO in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HEICO has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.27.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

