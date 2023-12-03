Pinebridge Investments L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 2,559.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,854 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Operose Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 158.0% during the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on D. Scotiabank cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

Insider Activity at Dominion Energy

In related news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total value of $284,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 88,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,010,614.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

NYSE:D opened at $46.67 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.18 and a 52 week high of $63.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $39.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.24.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.22%.

About Dominion Energy

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.