Pinebridge Investments L.P. Increases Stock Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 4,895.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 20,318 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 17,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 4,351 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 225,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,209,000 after acquiring an additional 5,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of DD opened at $72.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $31.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.30. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.80 and a 52-week high of $78.74.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 37.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 14.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.75.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

