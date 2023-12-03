Pinebridge Investments L.P. Lowers Holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lowered its holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,182 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $1,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 128.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 208,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,270,000 after acquiring an additional 117,296 shares during the last quarter. Natixis lifted its stake in Coterra Energy by 537.6% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 136,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 115,343 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 0.4% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 696,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,626,000 after buying an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the second quarter valued at $600,000. Finally, Hartree Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the second quarter valued at $2,463,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Coterra Energy stock opened at $26.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.25 and a 52 week high of $29.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.30.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Research analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 27.49%.

Insider Activity at Coterra Energy

In other Coterra Energy news, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total value of $10,640,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,302,392 shares in the company, valued at $87,843,627.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total transaction of $10,640,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,302,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,843,627.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 68,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $1,858,445.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,152,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,808,110.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CTRA shares. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.93.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.