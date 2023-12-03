Pinebridge Investments L.P. Reduces Stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. reduced its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 66.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,323 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 12,446 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $2,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ODFL. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 3,566.7% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 110 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 184.4% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 128 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 275.8% in the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 124 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 175 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. 72.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $416.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $471.00 to $473.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $475.00 to $386.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $505.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $395.47.

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $405.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $44.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.10, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.04. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a twelve month low of $277.49 and a twelve month high of $438.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $398.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $383.24.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 21.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.36 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 24,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.59, for a total transaction of $9,413,219.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 766,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,486,444.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total transaction of $4,681,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 801,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,511,710.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 24,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.59, for a total value of $9,413,219.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 766,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,486,444.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

See Also

