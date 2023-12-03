Pinebridge Investments L.P. Sells 119 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $1,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 101,056.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,988,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,350,000 after buying an additional 1,986,767 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in MongoDB by 3,283,771.0% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,018,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,969 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,593,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,313,000 after purchasing an additional 897,911 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter worth $147,735,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the first quarter valued at $89,157,000. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $424.00 to $471.00 in a research report on Sunday, September 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Bank of America started coverage on MongoDB in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on MongoDB from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MongoDB has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $419.74.

MongoDB Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $435.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $364.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $368.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.79 and a beta of 1.19. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.02 and a 12-month high of $442.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $423.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.93 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 29.69% and a negative net margin of 16.21%. Equities research analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at MongoDB

In related news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 21,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.32, for a total transaction of $8,820,238.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,529,558.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.50, for a total transaction of $2,337,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,201,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,851,430.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 21,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.32, for a total transaction of $8,820,238.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,529,558.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 327,654 shares of company stock valued at $117,219,266. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MongoDB Profile

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Articles

