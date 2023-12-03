Pinebridge Investments L.P. Sells 183,980 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,613 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 183,980 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $2,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 626.5% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on FCX shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.50.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $39.24 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.83 and a 1 year high of $46.73.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.27%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

