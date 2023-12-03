Pinebridge Investments L.P. Trims Stock Position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. cut its holdings in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 34.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,951 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 28,288 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in EQT were worth $2,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQT. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of EQT during the 1st quarter valued at about $497,156,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of EQT by 6,029.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,424,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $221,059,000 after buying an additional 6,319,457 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of EQT during the 1st quarter valued at about $163,646,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of EQT by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,115,761 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $382,493,000 after buying an additional 4,423,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of EQT by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,939,712 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $696,730,000 after buying an additional 3,125,927 shares during the last quarter. 99.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EQT alerts:

EQT Price Performance

Shares of EQT stock opened at $40.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.65. EQT Co. has a 12 month low of $28.10 and a 12 month high of $45.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.44, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

EQT Increases Dividend

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.42. EQT had a net margin of 35.29% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. EQT’s revenue was down 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This is a boost from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EQT shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of EQT in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of EQT from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of EQT from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of EQT from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on EQT from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EQT

Insider Activity at EQT

In other news, major shareholder S Wil Vanloh, Jr. sold 20,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total transaction of $828,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,946,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,368,871.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EQT Company Profile

(Free Report)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.