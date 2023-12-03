Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target Raised to $40.00

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Pinterest from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Pinterest from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Pinterest from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of Pinterest from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of Pinterest in a report on Monday, November 27th. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $34.34.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PINS

Pinterest Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $34.79 on Wednesday. Pinterest has a one year low of $20.60 and a one year high of $35.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.07 and a 200-day moving average of $27.34. The stock has a market cap of $23.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.72, a P/E/G ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.01.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $763.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.34 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 7.43% and a negative return on equity of 1.98%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pinterest will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Pinterest

In related news, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 11,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.28, for a total transaction of $368,314.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 216,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,983,003.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 9,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total value of $274,985.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 217,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,060,299.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 11,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.28, for a total transaction of $368,314.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 216,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,983,003.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 167,410 shares of company stock worth $4,600,606 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Pinterest

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PINS. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pinterest during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. BOKF NA bought a new position in Pinterest during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Pinterest by 1,093.5% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in Pinterest during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.