Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Acquired by Woodson Capital Management LP

Woodson Capital Management LP increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,000 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Pioneer Natural Resources accounts for about 1.4% of Woodson Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Woodson Capital Management LP’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $9,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 82.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PXD traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $232.15. 1,806,426 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,831,600. The company’s 50 day moving average is $237.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $177.26 and a 52 week high of $257.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.31.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $0.30. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 23.48%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $3.20 per share. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $12.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on PXD shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $238.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $258.45.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PXD

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.