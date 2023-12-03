Polar Capital Holdings Plc Acquires 110,172 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 35.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 424,180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,172 shares during the quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $74,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 47.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 7,794.8% during the second quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 4,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 4,521 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 4.7% during the second quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 8.1% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 24,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,312,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the second quarter worth $250,000. 63.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Snowflake Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of SNOW traded down $1.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $185.97. 10,315,162 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,240,817. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.97. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.27 and a 52 week high of $193.94. The company has a market cap of $61.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.39 and a beta of 0.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 33.35% and a negative return on equity of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $734.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 112,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.90, for a total transaction of $19,788,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,913 shares in the company, valued at $32,174,396.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 112,500 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.90, for a total value of $19,788,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,913 shares in the company, valued at $32,174,396.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total transaction of $2,478,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,679,236. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 218,120 shares of company stock worth $37,125,646. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SNOW shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Monday, August 14th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Snowflake has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.71.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SNOW

About Snowflake

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.