Polar Capital Holdings Plc Cuts Stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc reduced its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 355,799 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 253,255 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned 0.14% of Workday worth $80,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Workday by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,379,921 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,556,949,000 after buying an additional 260,097 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Workday by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,152,961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,910,149,000 after buying an additional 139,939 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Workday by 59.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,951,816 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,229,289,000 after buying an additional 2,216,683 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Workday by 9.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,469,451 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $923,120,000 after buying an additional 387,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Workday by 3.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,270,722 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $882,064,000 after buying an additional 126,266 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WDAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Workday from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim raised their target price on Workday from $142.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Workday from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.45.

Workday Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:WDAY traded up $2.20 on Friday, hitting $272.92. 2,690,124 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,889,659. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.85 and a 1 year high of $273.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $223.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.39. The company has a market cap of $71.51 billion, a PE ratio of 1,137.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.31.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. Workday had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 0.95%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,889 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total transaction of $798,839.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 550,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,976,321.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,889 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total transaction of $798,839.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 550,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,976,321.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,333 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total value of $27,146,083.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 108,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,146,083.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,714 shares of company stock worth $32,193,350 in the last three months. 21.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Workday Company Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.