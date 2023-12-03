Polar Capital Holdings Plc Decreases Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc lowered its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 831,093 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 422,848 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned approximately 0.06% of Boston Scientific worth $44,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 481,080 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,022,000 after purchasing an additional 6,732 shares during the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC increased its position in Boston Scientific by 7.8% during the second quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 18,717 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the second quarter valued at $217,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1,240.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,716,792 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588,697 shares during the period. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 875,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,329,000 after acquiring an additional 375,000 shares during the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BSX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Boston Scientific from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.55.

Boston Scientific Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BSX traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $56.14. The company had a trading volume of 4,730,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,453,467. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.24 billion, a PE ratio of 68.46, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $44.35 and a 52-week high of $56.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.49.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 8.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

In other Boston Scientific news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,356 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total value of $5,952,323.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,498,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,708,394.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Boston Scientific news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total value of $5,952,323.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,498,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,708,394.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 15,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $872,685.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 197,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,889,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 379,275 shares of company stock valued at $20,051,388 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Scientific

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.