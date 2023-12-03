Polar Capital Holdings Plc Decreases Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc lowered its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 723,835 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 126,746 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $60,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 21.2% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 20,446 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 6,887 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BABA traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.99. The company had a trading volume of 27,998,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,821,178. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $72.12 and a 52-week high of $121.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $15.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.28 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $224.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.48 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BABA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $142.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. HSBC cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $142.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $151.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.20.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

