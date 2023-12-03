Polar Capital Holdings Plc Grows Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 358,872 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,368 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $48,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Lcnb Corp boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 2.3% in the second quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 258,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,737,000 after buying an additional 109,722 shares during the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth approximately $252,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4.9% in the second quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 8,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 1.1% in the second quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 993,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,864,000 after acquiring an additional 10,905 shares in the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on AbbVie from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.94.

AbbVie Stock Performance

NYSE ABBV traded up $1.02 on Friday, hitting $143.41. The stock had a trading volume of 4,903,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,155,703. The company’s 50-day moving average is $144.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.46. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $130.96 and a one year high of $168.11. The stock has a market cap of $253.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.72 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 152.70% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.66 EPS. On average, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 162.19%.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.