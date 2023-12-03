Polar Capital Holdings Plc Has $191.64 Million Position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,027,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,351 shares during the quarter. RenaissanceRe comprises about 1.3% of Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $191,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe in the second quarter worth $27,978,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the second quarter valued at $38,278,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 8.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 9.2% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 16.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 48,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,046,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

RenaissanceRe Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of RenaissanceRe stock traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $213.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 327,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,975. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $174.22 and a 12 month high of $227.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $210.72 and a 200 day moving average of $197.94. The company has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

RenaissanceRe Dividend Announcement

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $8.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.54 by $1.79. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($9.27) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 33.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is presently 4.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised RenaissanceRe from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $242.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $251.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on RenaissanceRe from $275.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on RNR

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

(Free Report)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.