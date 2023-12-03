Polar Capital Holdings Plc Has $409.91 Million Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc cut its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,598,563 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 273,839 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices comprises approximately 2.8% of Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned approximately 0.22% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $409,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 20.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 946,178 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $107,779,000 after purchasing an additional 162,177 shares during the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth $214,000. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% during the second quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 66,689 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,559,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.5% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 425,198 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $48,434,000 after acquiring an additional 22,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.2% in the second quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 20,964 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total value of $7,905,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,358,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,009,193.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.77.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $121.39. 37,048,002 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,324,732. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.05 and a twelve month high of $132.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,011.67, a PEG ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.10.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 0.94%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

