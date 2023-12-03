Polar Capital Holdings Plc Sells 10,000 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc decreased its stake in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,090,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings in Incyte were worth $67,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INCY. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Incyte by 93.6% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 91.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Incyte by 52.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Incyte by 49.9% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Incyte by 132.9% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INCY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Incyte from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Incyte from $74.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.94.

INCY stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.02. 1,882,507 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,653,219. Incyte Co. has a 52 week low of $50.27 and a 52 week high of $86.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.91.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91. Incyte had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $919.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.32 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

