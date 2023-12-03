Polar Capital Holdings Plc Sells 296,546 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc trimmed its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 41.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 415,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296,546 shares during the quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned about 0.06% of Airbnb worth $53,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABNB. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 20.7% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,117,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,400,000 after buying an additional 363,134 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 46,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,736,000 after acquiring an additional 8,706 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 99.2% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after acquiring an additional 9,778 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 12,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter worth $373,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Insider Activity at Airbnb

In related news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total transaction of $22,509,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,698,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,841,585.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total value of $22,509,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,698,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,841,585.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.85, for a total value of $2,857,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,144,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,534,251.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 511,636 shares of company stock worth $70,420,734 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Trading Up 6.9 %

Shares of ABNB stock traded up $8.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $135.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,424,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,045,267. The company has a market cap of $87.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.95. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.91 and a 52 week high of $154.95.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 56.87%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABNB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $142.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Airbnb from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Airbnb from $114.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.84.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ABNB

About Airbnb

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.